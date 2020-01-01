Marking 50 years of environmental conservation in New York

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary.
DEC was established in 1970 on the first-ever Earth Day. To support the celebration of its anniversary, the agency is releasing a commemorative logo that will be used on the DEC website, in printed materials and in other promotions throughout 2020.
"The Department of Environmental Conservation has played a leading role in nearly every environmental milestone in New York’s history, including the recovery of the bald eagle, the first statewide fracking ban, and the largest addition to the Adirondack Park in more than a century, completed in 2016," Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "This year, while we reflect on five decades of victories, we will urgently direct our attention to the challenges of the next 50 years, particularly climate change, the greatest-ever threat to our air, land, and water. As Washington, D.C., abandons environmental protection and sides with polluters, DEC is committed to taking on the challenges ahead.”
Starting this month, DEC will highlight its history of environmental victories on the agency website, via email, on social media channels using the #DEC50 hashtag, and in Conservationist Magazine and Conservationist for Kids. In addition, throughout the year, DEC will host special anniversary events and announce staff-led service projects across the state.
As part of the anniversary celebration, DEC is also launching a new Geocaching Challenge. Fifty properties across the state will be designated hiding spots for geocaching canisters containing information on how to receive a prize.
