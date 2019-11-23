Area students will soon get a more in-depth look at Mars, thanks to a donation from the Aldrin Family Foundation to the Challenger Learning Center of Lockport.
CLC Lockport was one of four centers across the country to receive a $5,000 educational package of Mars or the Moon from the foundation. The package includes a 15-foot by 15-foot map, four Welcome to Mars books, the Mars Map Curriculum package developed in collaboration with Purdue University, and access to in-person and online program training from the ShareSpace Foundation, a nonprofit founded by pioneering astronaut Buzz Aldrin.
“Every day at our centers, students travel to space when they fly our simulation-based missions," said Denise Kopecky, vice president of education for the Challenger Center. "These maps are another way for students and members of these communities to experience the excitement and wonder of space.”
CLC Lockport, 160 Washburn St., offers one mission simulation that involves landing a spacecraft on a comet. Steve Cotten, board chairman of CLC Lockport, said they hope to acquire software for a new simulated mission to Mars sometime in the coming years. He hopes the new materials generate interest in such a mission and in the Red Planet.
"You can use that to get a sense of what Mars exploration would be like, challenges associated with that," Cotten said. "That can be integrated into other activities."
“We can use that as a precursor to what we hope to offer in the future," he added.
The center opened at 160 Washburn St. in May 2017 after a decade-long fundraising drive. The center serves youth from kindergarten through 12th grade in Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties.
The center will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for a community day. Titled The Next Giant Leap, the event will focus on the moon and lunar exploration.
