Martha Kershaw appointed to Lockport school board

The Lockport school board finished its lengthy search for a new member on Wednesday with the appointment of a new trustee.
Martha Kershaw, who holds a doctorate of education degree, was selected to fill the vacancy created in July with the resignation of John Craig. Kershaw’s appointment will be formally voted upon at the school board’s next meeting in November.
Before Kershaw was chosen, she and Geneva Johnson were interviewed for roughly 30 minutes by the school board, and the board went into executive session to make a decision after.
In a reversal, Board President John Linderman said the board would not do “blind ballots” during its executive session, which he had said the board would do on Tuesday. Linderman explained that the district’s counsel, Jeff Swiatek, said “you really should not be doing balloting in there.”
Kershaw, an educator at Daemen College, said after recently introducing her 14-year-old daughter to the district she became interested in improving communication and better explaining the great opportunities the district has to offer students.
“So far, she is getting an amazing education,” Kershaw said. “I don’t think that’s well known that this school district has so much to offer.”
Johnson, a 1974 Lockport graduate, said she has raised three daughters and has three grandchildren that all are or were educated in the district. Johnson worked in a management role for Western Regional Off-Track Betting.
Johnson decided to apply for the position because she loves people and “I really do believe I can make a difference.”
Kershaw highlighted her experience over the years implementing, developing and creating curriculum. She added that she has experience working with the New York State Education Department.
Since Kershaw is filling a seat, she will be required to run for election in May. Johnson expressed a desire during the meeting to run for election in May also.
