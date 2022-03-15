Martin wins trustee race in Wilson

Village trustee elections occurred last night in Niagara County.
The Village of Wilson featured a contested race where planning board member Greg Martin (R) managed to come out on top with 120 votes over businessman Ron Zito (D) who garnered 73 votes.
Martin stated that he’s most excited to be able to have the chance of working with the new temporary board members who will be appointed to the Wilson board of trustees next month.
“I’m really excited to get to work, and see who the two candidates that were chosen to be appointed,” Martin said. “We have a group of worthy people, and I’m really excited to hit the ground running with them.”
The village board approved expansion from three members to five this past December. The two new seats will be filled by temporary appointees at the village’s April reorganization meeting. Elections for those seats won’t occur until March 2023, and one of the seats will have a two-year term while the other has a four-year term.
Non-competitive races also occurred on Tuesday in Middleport and Barker.
In Barker, deputy-mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley was reelected to her trustee seat with 24 votes, and newcomer David Quiett was elected to his seat with 26 votes.
In Middleport, incumbent Dennis J. McAvoy was re-elected to his seat with 24 votes, and newcomer Thomas C. Conley was elected with 28 votes.
