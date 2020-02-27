Mary Walton's author talk to be rescheduled

Acclaimed author Mary Walton boarded a flight from Philadelphia to Buffalo early Thursday, but due to blizzard-like conditions in Western New York, she was rerouted back to Philadelphia, dashing her hopes to be with visitors to The Art of Suffrage for a long-anticipated Friday lecture and book signing at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater.
But, like the subject of her book, A Woman's Crusade:Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot, Walton won't let a setback derail her plans.
Fans of Walton's work can look forward to a rescheduled appearance before the end of the Art of Suffrage exhibit, most likely sometime during the week of March 16.
Stay tuned for updates and mark your calendars for Saturday March 7th at 4 p.m. for a lecture and book signing by Tina Cassidy, author of Mr. President How Long Must We Wait? at Taylor Theater.
Lectures are free and open to the public. Copies of Mary Walton's book are available for sale at the Kenan Center Gallery.
Mary Brennan-Taylor is co-chair of The Art of Suffrage exhibit.
