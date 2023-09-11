The trial of a Lockport man who is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Dysinger Road last year is underway.
Defense attorney Joshua Ramos said he would be submitting a report on the visibility of Rafael Medina-Gonzalez when Nathan Marziale, 29, struck Medina-Gonzalez with his moving vehicle at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022. Ramos said he also would call an expert witness to the stand.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said there are 27 witnesses that she may call to testify, including law enforcement personnel from "all three scenes of the crime" — the accident scene, the section of Bowmiller Road where Medina-Gonzalez was found, and Marziale's home, where Marziale was questioned and arrested six hours after the incident.
Marziale is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The penalty, upon conviction, is 2-1/2 to 7 years in state prison.
Jury selection began Monday and the trial may continue into next week, Judge Caroline Wojtaszek said.
