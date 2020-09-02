Face masks for children returning to school will be distributed drive-thru style today, Thursday and Friday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension. The giveaway coincides with the release of a video from county Emergency Services demonstrating how children can tie-dye their masks.
“With school beginning, we want to continue to remind children of the importance of wearing masks and also try to make it fun with the video,” Niagara County Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh said. “We always have had a strong response to our mask giveaways and this will be the first one targeted toward children as we will give away white masks with beads to do the tie-dying.”
The drive-thru station will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The video will be available at www.niagaracounty.com/fire as well as the Niagara County Emergency Services Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.