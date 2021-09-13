The City of Lockport's City Hall will no longer allow anyone into its building without a mask. Mayor Michelle Roman said the news had been passed onto its employees on Monday.
Roman said that because of the Center of Disease Control and Protection (CDC) guidelines, as well as the county mandating the same in its buildings and the city courts, as well, the city has decided to do the same.
"We're just trying to be cohesive with the other government agencies that we work with," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.