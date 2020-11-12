The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will host mask-and-hand sanitizer giveaway events in multiple locations across the county next week.

Bags containing five cloth masks and four mini bottles of hand sanitizer will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a one bag per vehicle limit.

The giveaway schedule follows.

Monday — 9 to 11 a.m. at Barker Fire Department and 1 to 3 p.m. at Middleport Fire Department

Tuesday — 9 to 11 a.m. at Wheatfield Community Center and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ransomville fire hall.

Thursday — 9 to 11 a.m. at Newfane Town Hall and 1 to 3 p.m. at the county Public Safety Training facility on Niagara Street Extension.

