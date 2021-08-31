Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh announced a mask mandate for county buildings Tuesday afternoon. The mandate came after advice from Department of Health Director Dan Stapleton.
At the same time, Gov. Kathy Hochel announced that $65 million for local governments to administer booster shots will be awarded, and that more control of COVID-19 resources will be delegated to those governments.
"My understanding is the governor has decided to give local health departments more control of how they mange their clinics in their response to COVID-19," Stapleton said. "The governor said she will respect the role of local health departments leading the charge to these booster shots."
Stapleton also said that a third dose is for those with a weakened immune system.
“We’ve already started giving those out at our clinics and we’re going to be doing booster shots in even more mass clinics probably the second half of September,” he said.
The mask mandate was issued based on guidance from the CDC. The infection rate in Niagara County is not unreasonable, Stapleton said, but the average of new cases within seven days put Niagara County into a high-risk category. The county rose above the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 county residents
Stapleton also said the fight against the delta virus can be approximated by looking at how other places around the world have faired against it.
“The UK, they dealt with the delta before we did. We have different health care systems, but we look at generalities,” he said. ”It took about four weeks to get to the height, then it leveled off and then declined and that took probably eight weeks or so. We’ve been dealing with it for about four weeks. We don’t know if we’ll plateau or not, or what the numbers will do, but if you look at the UK experienced, it could take a few weeks and then it will decline.”
The number that is very important, said Stapleton, is the hospitalizations. Currently there are four cases requiring hospitalization, as of Aug. 27. The hospitalization for the variant have averaged out to be needed for unvaccinated individuals two out of three of the severe COVID positive cases.
“We do know that of the new cases about two thirds of them are people who are not vaccinated,” he said. “We look at the hospitalized people, we know that at least two thirds of those people are not vaccinated. What we’ve been saying all along is that the vaccine doesn’t stop you from being COVID positive, but it does have an impact on the symptoms and the symptoms are much less severe and the chance for hospitalization is much less likely if you are vaccinated.”
According to the health director, the hope is that pharmacies and doctors offices will be revisited for boosters and third shots, and that Eastern Niagara Hospital is also reaching out to those who were vaccinated in the rural area of the northeastern rim of the county where access is limited.
“For people who came to our vaccine clinics at the drive-in and at the Kenan, we’re already having conversations with the Kenan to provide clinics for booster shots at the prescribed time,” he said. “You look at people who’ve been vaccinated for eight months, you’re looking at them being qualified to get their booster shot. That’s still being discussed right now. … We’re not going to do the mass clinic at the Drive-In, we don’t think that’s necessary, we think we can do it in a more controlled environment. … and hopefully we get more people to agree to get the booster shot, but that’s always a personal decision.”
