LOCKPORT — The timing could not have been more perfect for Brian Stratton's reading of a special proclamation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Lockport's Bill and Peggy Mayberry.
During a brief, but eloquent ceremony honoring the Mayberrys with the prestigious 2020 Key to the Locks Award, the mammoth gates separating Lockport Locks 34 and 35 thundered open with an impressive, prolonged roar beneath the Pine Street Bridge, adding to the atmosphere just a few feet away.
The Mayberrys and sculptor Susan Geissler, who was commissioned by the Locks Heritage District Corporation to design and fabricate the breathtaking Lock Tenders monument that was formally dedicated, were among those honored at Saturday's spectacular Locktoberfest event downtown.
Canal Street and the Lockview Plaza parking lot were full of vendors throughout the morning and early afternoon, which also featured tasteful live music. And while reminders of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were everywhere, with everyone attending wearing masks and practicing safe, social distancing throughout, the focus of the event and impressive delegation of city, county, state and federal officials more than made up for that aspect of the semi-large gathering.
Stratton, director of the New York State Canal Corporation for the past nine years, along with Congressman Christopher Jacobs, state assemblyman Mike Norris, Niagara County legislators Anita Mullane and Tony Nemi and Mayor Michelle Roman, took turns praising the Mayberrys, a modest couple who've raised the bar on love and devotion to their community and its history.
“You couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day to showcase this day. I think it's wonderful,” Mullane said.
The Mayberrys, who were chosen for the award by members of the Niagara County Historical Society and the Erie Canal Discovery Center, tend to the lock area grounds and planted the dazzling flower beds along Canal Street that the sun illuminated in spectacular fashion throughout the day.
“We are motivated by the volunteers and all their efforts,” Peg said. “We wish to thank David Kinyon for his never-ending perseverance, Charlene Bower for her patience and organization, Mayor Roman for her dedication to running our city in a difficult time, the many others whom we've met along the way and most of all, Tom and Sue Vogt, our friends and fellow gardeners.”
Bill added, “Two years before I retired, we were walking along Canal Street and I knew I wanted to take care of it. I had the knowledge and I wanted to share this with our community. We enjoy being part of the team that works together to enhance our canal. A very special thank you to my wife and thank you with many more years to come.”
Geissler, a New Jersey native with a studio on Main Street in Youngstown, was on hand for the formal dedication of her three life-size, bronze sculptures, called the “Lock Tenders Tribute Monument.” She was first approached about six years ago with the idea by city officials, including Kinyon, chairman of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation. A dozen lock tenders and a little girl were photographed in 1897 by F.B. Clench on the same stairs and same places they are being immortalized in bronze. The figures dedicated Saturday represent Michael Hennessey, Martin Noonan and Tom O’Hara.
“They showed me that photograph and I immediately got up and ran to get my husband, Peter, right away,” she said, describing her enthusiasm for the project.
Each bronze sculpture took about a year to make — 13 steps in all, from the development of a wax sculpture, creating the mold and then the final casting process.
“I thought it took four months, but that was the old days,” she quipped. “It's taken about a year to a year-and-a-half sometimes for each sculpture. There's a lot of math and physics involved.”
The sculptures dedicated are the first three installments of an eventual 14-figure exhibit on what's called the Lock 70 stairway, between the Flight of Five Locks and the Lockport Locks 34 and 35. Demonstrations of the reconstructed Flight of Five Locks, including locking through the Durham-style vessel, the “Erie Traveler," was also featured.
Among others on hand was Douglas Decroix, publisher of Western New York Heritage Magazine, a quarterly magazine that has featured past articles on the Lockport Locks and Flight of Five project.
