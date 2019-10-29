Mayor, council members spar over union deals

Mayor Michelle Roman has two tentative deals with two city unions and some common council members have raised concerns about not seeing the deals in their entirety.
Roman, a Democrat, confirmed on Tuesday she has reached tentative agreements with both the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA). The AFSCME deal was approved by the union members recently, but Roman is unsure of when exactly it was approved. The CSEA deal still has to be voted on by the members.
Several Republican council members have raised concerns about not seeing the actual deals and them not being included in the upcoming budget.
David Wohleben, Roman's Republican mayoral challenger, said he has not "seen one word of them."
"It's very much out of the ordinary, especially when you consider the possible ramifications of what happens," Wohleben said.
Wohleben said he has concerns about the possible financial impact the two deals could have on the upcoming budget.
"We’re debating a budget right now, and how do you debate a budget when all the information is not there," Wohleben said.
He said he has requested to see copies of the agreements, once verbally and twice by email. Wohleben said he still has not seen them.
Wohleben also worries about the possible legal implications the agreements might open the city up to, saying that an argument of bad faith bargaining could be made by the unions if the council denies the deal after the unions approve them.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott echoed Wohleben, saying that "the mayor will not release any of the tentative agreements."
Finance Director Scott Schrader confirmed that he has not seen the deals either, which he said is not ordinary. He added that he also would be the one negotiating the terms, which was a responsibility taken away from him in January.
Deputy assistant city attorney David Haylett told Schrader that Roman told Haylett not to give the agreements to Schrader, and no explanation was given, according to Schrader.
Roman contended that Abbott and Wohleben know the main points of the tentative deals.
"Nothing has been hidden from them," Roman said.
She added that Haylett has sat down with the council members and kept them "abreast of all negotiations."
Wohleben said he was not part of this meeting, but added he was on vacation when it happened.
Abbott confirmed he had a meeting with Haylett, but said Haylett sat down with them and asked their opinions on a handful of issues with the contracts. Abbott added that the meeting was with him, Haylett and council members Joe Oates and Amanda Farrell.
Roman said, although Schrader was not given a copy of the deals, the state comptroller's office was given the agreements. She declined to comment on why Schrader was not given the agreements and also why his negotiating role was taken away.
"I have the comptroller looking it over," Roman said.
At this time, Roman declined to get into details about the tentative agreements.
