A politician's working hours and pay are not typically top campaign issues, but both candidates for the city of Lockport mayor repeatedly raised them in last year's election cycle.
Supporters of then-Republican candidate Wm Keith McNall, the county legislature chairman, emphasized that he would be a full-time mayor — a nod to Democrat Michelle Roman's then call to reduce the position to a part-time salary and benefits.
Mayor hours remains a part of the race this year. Republican candidate David Wohleben said the city needs a full-time mayor in a campaign event last month at Nelson C. Goehle Marina.
"The mayor should be there all day to speak with department heads," Wohleben said. "As the leader of an organization, you need to be available."
Roman, who works as a teacher in the Holley school district, said she works regular weekday hours of 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well as an 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. shift on Saturdays. When school is out, Roman said, she works regular business hours in the mayor's office.
Roman said she has still made herself available to department heads, city employees and residents, adding she has an open-door policy.
“To me it’s not part-time (versus) full-time. It’s doing what’s necessary and however long that takes," Roman said.
Roman added she feels the arrangement has worked well for the city.
"I believe that we’re functioning," she said. "They have access to me, and whenever emergencies come up, I’ve been available to handle them.”
But Wohleben said he feels the arrangement is "not working."
"Communication between department heads and the mayor is very, very important. It can’t happen one hour a day," Wohleben said.
Asked for examples of disfunction, Wohleben pointed to Roman's absence from events involving Verizon Media and that the city budget was introduced after the charter-mandated deadline of Sept. 15. However, during last year's budget process, when Wohleben served as interim mayor, the 2019 spending plan was also introduced long after that often-missed deadline.
In the 2019 race, Roman pledged to save taxpayer dollars by reducing the mayor's salary and not taking retirement or health care benefits. Roman said last week she has not taken either benefit — and the city's 2020 proposed budget show her office (which also includes the mayor's secretary) spent significantly less than the amount budgeted for health care and retirement benefits.
However, Roman never made a public push to reduce the mayor's salary. The city charter specifies the elected officers' salaries can only be changed in the July of an election year for the office.
"I brought it up in a couple meetings verbally, and then major things at the city happened and then it kind of left my brain. Then I realized July had come and gone," Roman said. "That was when it needed to happen."
Wohleben said he believed the mayor's pay and benefits are "fine," noting the mayor is the lowest-paid department head in the city.
“I think if you’re going to get quality people to run for mayor, the pay has to be commensurate for that," he said.
