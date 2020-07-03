Mayor says Lockport Common Council meetings staying virtual 

Mayor Michelle Roman says Common Council meetings will continue to be conducted virtually.
“We’re supposed to follow the office guidelines and the office guidelines say you should restrict all in-person meetings whenever possible. They still want us to limit the in-person meetings. The council chambers are set up for when the courts reopen, there is only like 10 seats in the audience that with social distancing that can be open,” Roman said. “We do not have social distancing at the dais between councilmen so we are going to continue remote.”
The agendas now will include the virtual meeting link and a phone number for people to call in.
A desire to return to in person council meetings was expressed on Wednesday by Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott.
“It just makes it very difficult to do city business,” Abbott said of the virtual meeting format.
Abbott observed that the police and fire boards have conducted meetings in person.
In an interview, Roman said the subcommittees have a limited number of people and they can socially distance in the room.
City hall is back to full staffing level and most city offices are doing business by phone as much as possible, with appointments being made if necessary. If a resident does come in for an appointment, their temperature will be checked and a log kept of their visit.
“We need to document who is coming in the building and when they come in and stuff for contact tracing purposes,” Roman said.
Public hearings will be conducted with residents using a phone number to give their comments.
