ALBANY — Now that the pandemic-driven state of emergency has been canceled in New York, town, village, county and state boards must once again comply with the state Open Meetings Law.
Holding an online-only gathering, as many local governments did during the emergency declared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will no longer satisfy the requirements of the law designed to provide New Yorkers with transparency of public bodies. The statute applies to a wide range of governing bodies including school boards, village and town boards, city councils, zoning boards, state commissions and legislatures.
But the relaxing of the requirements for in-person meetings during the state of emergency apparently whet the appetite of some officials to keep the option of virtual meetings even as the pandemic recedes.
The state Conference of Mayors is now backing proposed legislation that would allow government bodies to hold their meetings using video conference technology.
Referring to the fact that meetings were held remotely during the emergency period, the legislation states: "This experiment has proven to be extremely effective and popular among both the members of public bodies and the public itself."
Moving to remote meetings would be "more convenient" for the public bodies, the bill reasons.
In the Assembly, the proposal is sponsored by Member Karen McMahon, D-Williamsville, with members Jo Anne Simon and Stefani Zinerman, both Brooklyn Democrats, listed as co-sponsors.
In the Senate, the bill is sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester.
Peter Baynes, executive director of the Conference of Mayors, said his group believes the remote meetings — allowing the public to watch the sessions live from their homes, offices or wherever they could get a wi-fi connection — "increased the access people have to their governments and allowed them to participate in their government meetings."
With the 2021 legislative session having been recessed, Baynes said the mayors will seek to revive the proposal when lawmakers reconvene.
Baynes acknowledged that virtual participation in meetings "is a little more challenging" than arranging for virtual attendance.
The new legislation got a chilly reaction from free press advocate Diane Kennedy, the director of the New York News Publishers Association. Her group represents some 50 newspapers, including the Union Sun & Journal.
Kennedy said virtual government meetings create challenges for journalists covering government. At an in-person meeting, she noted, "sometimes you need to clarify something someone said, so you wait in the back of the room and then you walk up to them and say, 'Can I ask you a few questions about what you said?' You lose that if it's a Zoom meeting and everybody just hits the 'leave meeting' button as soon as the gavel falls."
There are also occasions, she noted, when "newsworthy things happen in the room that are not part of the meeting." Such events can be witnessed by a journalist present at the meeting, but would not observed at a virtual meeting.
People viewing a webcast meeting may also not be able to discern how many people turned out in person because the camera could be pointed at one of the elected officials, Kennedy added.
State Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, had no comment on the legislation, a spokesman said.
One day earlier, Ortt said the lifting of the state of emergency was "overdue" and "government officials should finally resume normal operations including making themselves available to the public and press."
The chairman of the state Conservative Party, Gerard Kassar, called the attempt to fulfill Open Meetings Law requirements with video conferencing "a diversion into laziness, with the failure to recognize the value of in-person meetings."
"People assemble to exchange ideas," Kassar said. "Zoom and Skype are not even close to being substitutes. A public hearing is just that — the public at a hearing."
Meanwhile, the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics issued a public notice Thursday indicating the commission will hold a meeting that will be webcast next week.
Contacted by CNHI, a JCOPE spokesman, Walt McClure, said the commission meeting, with the state of emergency now lifted, will be open to members of the public who choose to attend in person.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com.
