NEWFANE — George Maziarz says he won't support Troy Barnes' bid to get elected town supervisor after all.
Last week, the former state senator publicly ruled out his own candidacy for the post and stated he would support Barnes' pursuit instead, noting Barnes, a current town council member, “was as upset about what was happening and stepped up and decided to run a primary.”
Maziarz claimed current town supervisor Tim Horanburg struck a backroom deal with John Syracuse and others to make Syracuse, a veteran Niagara County legislator, the county Republican committee-endorsed candidate for town supervisor in the November election. Horanburg recently announced he would not run for re-election.
On Wednesday, Maziarz withdrew his support for Barnes, issuing a statement in which he criticized Barnes for "recruiting" Andrew R. Johnson III as an opponent to incumbent town justice Scott Boudemann.
“Mr. Barnes chose to recruit a candidate for town justice to challenge an effective, proven, law-and-order town justice with eight years’ experience on the bench," Maziarz's statement read. "While I am always in favor of people exercising their democratic rights, right now with all that we’ve seen over the past year, our community needs good, capable, proven judges, and Scott Boudemann has distinguished himself as one. Troy Barnes’ judgment is too shaky to trust him with governing the town I live in.”
In a Wednesday interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, Barnes defended himself, saying he had passed Johnson’s nominating petition during a Newfane Republican Committee meeting, and he probably would have passed any Republican's petition had they asked him.
“I have done no recruitment of anyone,” Barnes said. “Andrew Johnson, I know him, a Newfane guy, and he came to me just asking about the process and that he was interested in running for town justice. I informed him that his chances were not going to be very good. He is running against an incumbent and that Mr. Boudemann has well-served the community. … It would probably be a snowball’s chance that he could do anything, but also that it is his democratic right to seek election and if he was interested in doing it, he could ask me any questions he would like.”
Barnes said he was under the impression that the Newfane Republican Committee did not endorse candidates and the decision who gets their party's ballot line belongs to Republican voters in a primary election.
“Mr. Johnson asked me if I would mind passing his Republican petition while I was passing my own,” he said. “And I told him that I would do that, and I did, and if others asked me, I probably would’ve done it for them, but my understanding of the Republican committee’s position is the primary decides. If someone chooses to exercise their rights, they can run, but I have otherwise endorsed no one.”
Johnson, in a separate interview, confirmed Barnes' account.
"I don't know anything about the election process and I graduated with (Barnes') younger brother," Johnson said. "I knew he was on the town board, so I gave him a call and asked him about the process."
Johnson said he doesn't like to see uncontested elections and while Barnes told him that his candidacy was a long shot, he decided he wanted to go through with the petitioning process.
"I passed out some of (Barnes') petitions to the Democrats and he passed mine out for the Republicans," Johnson said.
Barnes, a registered Republican, petitioned for the Democratic ballot line as well as the GOP line in the supervisor's election. His run was authorized by the Niagara County Democratic Committee.
Barnes said he's running for supervisor to pursue agendas that would benefit the entire town.
“I think Newfane has a lot of untapped potential and we have some great projects going on the waterfront, but I don’t think relying on those is enough,” he said.
As for a rumored backroom deal regarding Syracuse's candidacy, Barnes noted Syracuse's announcement came at the same time as Horanburg's disclosure about not running for reelection, and the timing left him feeling that something wasn’t right.
“I don’t know about any time and place meeting, but the outside observation is if you announce your retirement and at the same time announce your candidacy for the same position, I’m going to guess it’s coordinated,” Barnes said.
Boudemann could not be reached on Wednesday to comment on Maziarz's complaint.
Regional news editor Joe Genco contributed to this report.
