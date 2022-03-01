A forum at the high school was the latest advancement of the My Brother’s Keeper grant in which board members and newly hired MBK ambassadors were introduced to the community.
While the council, co-chaired by Holly Dickinson and Mark Sanders, were applauded and congratulated for their work by the audience of at least 40 people in the Lockport High School’s foyer on Monday night, there were still questions of trust and transparency that brought to mind the tense meetings of the summer months when the community was first informed of the grant.
MBK advisory council members were introduced and included Dickinson and Sanders, a local pastor, Mayor Michelle Roman of Lockport, Heather McClain, an assistant principal, Tara Clayton, a business-woman, Teria Young, a parent, Kathleen Patterson, a teacher, district Trustee Leslie Tobin and student Jacob Workman.
MBK Ambassadors were also introduced and comprised of Bridgitt Borek and NiCole Mack for the K-4 buildings where they both work as a second grade teacher and behavior coach, respectively. For grades 5-9, Lisa Swanson was introduced, as well as for the high school where Monica Harling has taken the position. Theresa Little was also introduced as a parent advocate, as well as as Jay Tomlinson, a student mentor.
There is currently one vacant position for another student mentor.
And to lead the program is Anna Adjei-Barrett, who will be leaving her role as a Spanish teacher in the district to do so.
“I feel invigorated,” Adjei-Barrett said, noting she was prepared and ready in a short interview before the speakers began the night's agenda.
“I’m looking forward to give voice to the community,” she said. “Surveying the voices and amplifying them, right?”
During the question-and-answer session, Steve Huston brought up the question of a Black history course slated to be taught in the fall and whether there will be an attempt to hire a Black male teacher, a historic first for the school district. At one point, Superintendent Michelle Bradley took to the podium to address this concern, which was not connected to the MBK programs.
“The board of education will approve for next school year a Black history class,” Bradley said. “It will not be taught by a Black male, but it’s a start. … We’re spending time to prepare for that. The curriculum, the resources and how students can schedule.”
Sanders noted that he would like to set up a subcommittee of men of color.
"Somewhere we can bring in men like yourself (Huston) who can talk about the needs
Alice Patterson asked how the council was communicating with Black and Hispanic communities.
“I think most of the people here today would help in some way,” Patterson said. “Let us know. But what I think is so important is that there’s communication. There’s authenticity. Everything is open and, on our part, we say a lot but do we put our actions behind our minds? It can’t be one-sided. It’s got to be community. If you embrace the community, we will embrace this program.”
Patterson noted that many people in both minority communities did not read the paper, did not often go on the district’s web page and were uninformed of any new hiring initiative for MBK ambassadors in particular. She asked if anything had been learned and whether anything would be done in the future.
Dickinson said that Patterson was “absolutely right” and it was the input from the community that the MBK program would thrive on. She said she would welcome any call to herself. MBK Ambassadors will be asking for input from everyone in the community, including students and directing questions about the grant and its purpose, as well as suggestions of how it can be better.
“We want them to say the truth!” Dickinson said after the Q&A session ended. “We have to deal with reality, because we can’t make any change if we’re not dealing with a real problem. So let’s talk about all the ugly stuff and all the dirty stuff and all the scary stuff and all the worries. Let’s talk it out and get it out there and have a real conversation. Only then can we work on making things better.”
Dickinson can be reached at 716-478-4849 or email hdickinson@lockportschools.net.
