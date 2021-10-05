The members of the advisory council formed to steer implementation of the My Brother’s Keeper grant in Lockport City School District have been chosen.
The nine members include Mayor Michelle Roman, district Trustee Leslie Tobin, Lockport High School Assistant Principal Heather McClain, parent Teria Young, business owner Tara Clayton, teacher Kathleen Patterson and religious leader Mark Sanders.
A student was been chosen as well but their name has not been released by grant writer Holly Dickinson, who cited privacy issues regarding juveniles.
The council had its first meeting on Sept. 30, discussed the grant and the members received copies of the grant application. Dickinson and Sanders are co-chairs of the council; Dickinson said the council vote for Sanders was unanimous.
“We spent the majority of our time discussing data of young men of color in the Lockport district,” Dickinson added. “Looking at graduation, attendance, behavior data. We took a look at college applications and acceptance rates. ... Our goal is to be true to the My Brother’s Keeper Family and Engagement Program.”
The council will meet twice a month, though only once in October, through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
