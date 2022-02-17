The My Brother’s Keeper Advisory Council is inviting parents, community members and students to an introductory reception of sorts on Feb. 28. Pastries and other food will be served and there'll be a chance to win MBK merchandise, the logo on which was created by a student.
“We have a short agenda,” Holly Dickinson, MBK Advisory Council co-chair, said. “We want to spend a little time reading our mission and vision statement and introducing ourselves and our partners to the staff that have been working for the MBK community. Give a little background of the MBK, what it’s about, on a national level and a state level and then a local level, as well.”
Question and answer sessions will follow, as well as mingling of advisory council members and attendees.
“We did not want people sitting in rows and being talked at,” Dickinson said.
Lockport City School District last year received a My Brother's Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program grant of $500,000. Its application — which was not well publicized in the community — was approved by the New York State Department of Education and the money is to be disbursed over a four-year period.
The MBK Advisory Council was formed shortly after Anael Alston, NYSED assistant commissioner for the Office of Access, Equity and Community Engagement, visited Lockport upon hearing cries of foul from the community. Some parents felt as though the MBK grant had been cashed in on by a school district that had no intention of helping the young boys and men of color that the MBK program targets. Alston met with both community members and school district officials and asked that an advisory council be formed to get community members involved in implementing the programs that the MBK grant could afford.
Dickinson said the council has been meeting since September and the members have developed “trust and rapport” with each other and their mission, which ultimately is to better educate the students of Lockport City School District.
“I hope we’re all proud of that,” she said. “There have been moments where we’ve had to have some difficult conversations. We had those conversations and we had them respectfully and really with the goal of working together for the same cause. We all feel strongly about the work we’ve been doing.”
One of the advisory council members is Teria Young, who has spoken passionately and matter-of-factly in regard to her son and his friends growing up Black in Lockport. She said on Thursday via text that she agrees with Dickinson’s assessment of the council's progress.
“We have decided as a group to be one voice,” Young said. “So we have designated Holly and Mark (Sanders) as our spokespersons as far as MBK goes.”
While some aspects of the MBK program are beginning, Dickinson said that this first year of the grant should be thought of as a “pilot” year of experimentation.
“This is our first community meeting, we intend to have more ... because we’re at the point where we really feel we have something to say,” she said. “We’ve gotten folks on board who we want to introduce to the community. We want to share our vision and mission statement and our plan for the rest of this year and how we’re going to start our next school year.”
The rest of the year involves getting programs and contracts in place, as well as training personnel, Dickinson said, and next year, “being ready to go from day one.”
The advisory council forum will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the foyer of the Lockport High School auditorium.
