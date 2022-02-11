McCaffrey appointed to state Legislative Ethics Commission

Lockport resident and Eastern Niagara Hospital President & Chief Executive Officer Anne E. McCaffrey has been appointed to the New York State Legislative Ethics Commission.
As a member of the commission, McCaffrey will join eight other appointees from New York state, including co-chairs Sen. Neil David Breslin and Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon, with duties involving the administration and enforcement of the provisions of Public Officers Law for members and employees of the legislature and candidates for state legislative office.
The Legislative Ethics Commission (LEC) was created by the Public Employees Ethics Reform Act of 2007 that was signed into law on March 26, 2007. The duties of the LEC include: the issuance of advisory opinions; review of Annual Statements of Financial Disclosure filed by legislative members, legislative employees and candidates for legislative office; and statutorily mandated ethics training at the request of the legislature.
State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, issued congratulations to McCaffrey on her appointment.
“Anne is a Lockport resident, an excelling professional in healthcare, and an accomplished and well-respected former public servant who loves our state — just what we need," Ortt said. "In the wake of an era of corruption and scandal, we need strong leaders willing to maintain ethics within our state government. I wish all the best to Anne as she works to ensure this for the people of New York.”
McCaffrey has served as president and CEO of ENH since 2018. Prior to that, she was the 57th Mayor of the City of Lockport. In her current role with the hospital, McCaffrey has played an instrumental role in ENH’s restructuring. She played a key role in facilitating the strategic relationship with Catholic Health, which will commence with the opening of a new state-of-the-art hospital in Lockport in 2023.
