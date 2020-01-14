McCaffrey: Funds locked down for ER project 

At a Tuesday community meeting, leaders of Eastern Niagara Hospital talked about some of the hard decisions they made in 2019 and assured the public that the hospital isn't going anywhere.
ENH's deficit was reportedly $10 million in August 2019. To stem its losses, the hospital maternity unit, the Newfane facility and Transitions, the inpatient child and adolescent psychiatric services unit, were all closed, and the billing and accounting department was returned to the East Avenue facility from rented property on Main Street. An estimated 114 employees were affected by the changes, through job loss, reduction or reassignment.
Tuesday's meeting wasn't all grim, as hospital CEO/President Anne McCaffrey informed the audience that the hospital has secured the funding to complete its $9.8 million emergency department makeover project. The hospital is aiming to add 7,725 square feet of space to its already 38,000 square foot emergency department, in a newly built area, and provide a total of 16 treatment rooms.
The state previously awarded ENH a $5.9 million grant for the project and McCaffrey announced that hospital has secured grant funding from the Grigg Lewis Foundation, the Odd Fellow Community Benefit Fund, the First Niagara Bank Foundation and the Oishei Foundation to cover the remainder of the tab.
In an interview after her presentation, McCaffrey said she expects an announcement in the "coming weeks" on when ground will be broken for the makeover, noting that the hospital is waiting on state health department approval.
The Tuesday meeting was advertised as a forum, but there was no question-and-answer segment after the roughly 30 minute presentation from hospital administrators. McCaffrey said questions submitted by community members in advance were addressed at some point in the presentations.
Hospital board president Ann Briody Petock said her focus is on three main areas: increasing hospital quality; increasing communication between hospital administration and the community; and achieving financial stability.
McCaffrey said ENH last year contracted with a firm to analyze its finances and recommend a plan for achieving long-term sustainability. As a result, the hospital found it needed to shutter four of its service units.
"We determined that it was in our best interest to really focus services in fewer locations and make those stronger services," she said.
McCaffrey observed that ENH is facing challenges similar to other community hospitals throughout the country.
"Every year our costs increase, but our reimbursement does not necessarily increase to that magnitude and sometimes it doesn't increase at all," she said.
McCaffrey shared with the audience what she believed to be the two most "difficult" decisions made to stem ENH's losses. Number one, she said, was closing ENH-Newfane.
"It's really impossible for the population that we have to have two hospitals nine miles apart. We simply didn't have the volume to support both locations," she said.
Also painful was the closing of Transitions, which saw a decrease in patient volume and could not get enough funding to keep going.
McCaffrey also pointed out some accomplishments by ENH last year. Among them, she said: The hospital acquired the services of UBMD emergency medicine physicians, the same outfit that's providing medical care at Buffalo-area hospitals including Millard Fillmore Suburban.
"That was a great accomplishment to bring (these) extremely qualified and experienced physicians to our emergency department," she said.
In addition, McCaffrey said, ENH's outside accreditation agency visited last week and found the quality of care was better than last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.