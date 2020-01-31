McMurray asks Jacobs to 'denounce' NRCC comment

In response to being called "a deranged socialist loser" by a national Republican spokesperson, Democrat Nathan McMurray on Friday called on the endorsed Republican in the upcoming special election for New York's 27th Congressional District to denounce the comment.
Natalie Baldassarre, a National Republican Congressional Campaign spokesperson, released a statement on Thursday calling McMurray "a deranged socialist loser who will once again be rejected by Western New Yorkers."
McMurray said having the insult from "out of touch Washington insiders" is an insult to the people of the 27th Congressional District. He called on state Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, to denounce the comments so the pair can "debate the issues like adults" and "draw contrasts" between their resumes.
“Is that the best they can do? Immature, mean-spirited insults?," McMurray said on Friday. "Instead of talking about jobs in one of the worst job markets in the country, health care when countless Americans are going bankrupt over medical bills, they have the audacity to perpetuate hateful rhetoric that is representative of the extremely divisive state of politics today,”
The Jacobs campaign issued a statement highlighting the differences between Jacobs and McMurray, but did not rebut the NRCC comment.
"Our campaign is focused on making sure voters understand the clear contrast between Nate McMurray who opposes the presidents' border wall, supports Bernie Sanders Medicare for all scheme, and wants to impose a socialist agenda. Versus Chris Jacobs, a conservative, who will support the Trump agenda, end sanctuary cities and defend New Yorkers from a government take over of healthcare," a campaign spokesperson told the Union-Sun & Journal in a telephone interview on Friday afternoon.
Jacobs and McMurray are competing against each other in a likely April 28 election, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said will be the date date he will set for the special election, which is being held to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins.
