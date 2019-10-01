McMurray calls for special election

Hours after Chris Collins' resignation from Congress became official, Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to hold a special election "as soon as possible."
McMurray, who lost to Collins by less than one percentage point last November, sought to cast GOP party insiders and his potential election rivals as "enablers" of Collins, who was indicted in August 2018 on charges of disseminating insider trading information to his son and another man.
“Like I said last year, he is using this position as a bargaining chip," McMurray said at a press conference outside the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse in downtown Buffalo. "We heard from too many people, too many of the enablers, saying, ‘That’s not right, he’s going to hold the seat, he’s going to fight for us, he’s the guy.’ They lied to you.”
Collins, who has maintained his innocence for over a year, is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Manhattan this afternoon to change his plea to guilty, according to court documents. It's unclear which charge he will admit to; he is facing charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI.
The indictment alleges Collins shared inside information on an Australian biotechnology company to his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky, allowing the two to avoid more than $700,000 in losses. Collins allegedly shared the tip at a White House picnic June 22, 2017, after he learned the company's drug failed in clinical trials.
Collins' resignation from the House of Representatives became official Tuesday, with the reading of his brief resignation letter, which he submitted Monday. A Collins' spokesperson declined to comment.
“I hereby submit my resignation effective immediately, September 30, 2019, as United States Representative of the 27th District of New York,” Collins wrote in his letter.
Cuomo now has the power to call a special election to fill New York's 27th Congressional District or to leave it vacant until after the 2020 election.
McMurray urged Cuomo to call the special election immediately, saying Collins' reelection "stole a year of representation from Western New York," noting Collins was removed from his House committee assignments after his indictment.
Cuomo told WAMC public radio in Albany this morning that he would like to hold the special election this November, but that he is legally unable to.
"I would be inclined to have it sooner rather than later," Cuomo said.
McMurray lost to Collins last November by less than 1,100 votes, in a race that tallied almost 300,000 total votes. Though McMurray is likely to face a candidate without the legal baggage Collins brought into the 2018 race, and is running in the most Republican congressional district in the state, he remained confident Tuesday in his chances for winning the seat.
"The people that want to replace Chris Collins, those are the people that enabled him. There's no profile in courage there. Those are opportunists. The people who fought for NY27, and thousands of Republicans and Independents who crossed over to vote for me, there's the profile in courage," McMurray said.
Earlier this year, state senators Chris Jacobs and Robert Ortt and attorney Beth Parlato launched primary challenges against Collins, a four-term Republican from Clarence.
Jacobs said in an interview that he challenged Collins because he felt the district was not receiving full congressional representation.
"I'm glad we can move forward," Jacobs said, adding that he believes a special election should be called "the sooner, the better."
"It is vital that we continue to have a strong, conservative voice representing the residents of New York’s 27th Congressional District and elect a candidate who will defend President Trump’s agenda," Ortt said in a prepared statement. "I am the only candidate in this race who has proven that they are willing to do both."
Niagara County GOP leader Rich Andres said that if a special election were called, the Republican committees in the eight counties that comprise the district would select the Republican candidate.
Andres also said that a special election held during next year's primary could benefit the Democratic candidate, because the presidential primary race would likely turn out more registered Democrats.
"We have to wait to see how this all plays out," Andres said.
