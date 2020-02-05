McMurray challenges Jacobs to debate 

Democrat Nate McMurray has called on his Republican opponent, State Sen. Chris Jacobs, to participate in a series of debates across the eight local counties that are part of New York's 27th Congressional District.
"While Chris is stooping to name-calling and divisive rhetoric, I’m proposing debates in every county across the district to give voters the information they deserve to make an informed decision on Election Day. Chris is running around shouting the word ‘socialist’ every chance he gets; which is funny considering I’ve been working for his family and making them money for years as VP of business development,” McMurray said in a press release.
"Chris can keep name-calling if he wants, but I’m ready to bring the issues that matter most to Western New York families to the forefront. With Washington a mess, we should be talking about jobs, about taxes, about the fact that everyone needs to understand that party lines don’t matter in the voting booth when you’re struggling to put food on the table or you can’t afford to buy insulin.”
McMurray called for two debates in February at a library in Canadaigua and a theater in Geneseo. He also called for five debates in March and one debate in April at locations to be determined.
In response to McMurray's request, Jacobs, through a spokesperson, said: "We look forward to the opportunity to debate as the campaign progresses."
"We’re focused on bringing our message to voters and making sure they have the information to make the right decision about the future of this district and the country," Jacobs' spokesperson said. "There is a clear contrast between Chris Jacobs, a strong conservative fighter who supports the Trump Agenda and is looking to bring jobs, fight socialized healthcare and to stop illegal immigration and Nate McMurray who supports a socialist agenda and is against the President’s border wall and historic tax cuts."
Jacobs and McMurray are competing against each other in a likely April 28 election, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said will be the date date he will set for the special election, which is being held to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins.
