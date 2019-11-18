McMurray picks up county Dem chair endorsements

Nate McMurray narrowly failed to clinch the New York 27th Congressional District seat a year ago, but he increasingly appears poised to get another shot at it.
McMurray, a former Grand Island town supervisor, picked up endorsements from three county Democratic committee chairmen in the past week, including an endorsement from Niagara County’s committee chair Jason Zona on Nov. 6.
McMurray is the only Democrat to enter the fray since the Sept. 30 resignation of U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, who pleaded guilty in federal court the next day to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements.
Last year, McMurray came within 1 percentage point of unseating Collins in the most conservative congressional district in the state. The election fell three months after Collins was indicted on insider trading charges, giving McMurray an edge in a usually uncompetitive district.
But McMurray has remained remained politically active since the loss, repeatedly expressing his desire for another congressional run and frequently criticizing local Republican candidates in press releases and social media posts.
The latest endorsements are a sign local Democratic committees may also be behind a McMurray comeback.
“Nate did well in Niagara County last year against a strong political machine and has a lot of grassroots support throughout much of the county,” Zona said.
Zona added that he “anticipate(s)” the county committee will endorse McMurray when they convene sometime “in the near future.”
An endorsement by the Niagara County Democratic Committee would give McMurray the backing of the second most important county committee in the district. In 2018, Niagara County voters accounted for about 17 percent of the votes cast for McMurray. That block was second only to Erie County, which cast about 42 percent of the Democratic votes in last year’s race.
An Erie County Democratic Committee spokesman said the endorsement process begins this week with a conference call between the eight county chairs.
“Candidates interested in the nomination will be considered in due course,” said committee spokesman Derek Murphy. “Several names have been put forth and all will be heard.”
McMurray said he was “proud” to have Zona’s backing.
“For too long, this district that has been without real representation in Washington,” McMurray said in a statement. “I am running to restore honor and integrity to this position, and will continue to fight for the resources our working families need — good healthcare, well-paying jobs, and better infrastructure.”
McMurray was also recently endorsed by Wyoming County Democratic Chair Cynthia Appleton and Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Brittaney Wells.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to call a special election for the seat, but told a TV news station last month he is considering setting the election during the state’s presidential primary April 28.
New York State GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy said that date would give Democrats an “unfair advantage” because the competitive 2020 presidential primary could draw more Democratic voters to the polls.
Republican state senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt, and attorney and former judge Beth Parlato, have announced campaigns for the Republican ballot line in the race. None has yet received an endorsement from the committee chairs of any of the eight counties that make up NY-27.
