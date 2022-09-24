Everything William Keith McNall wanted people to know about his life can be learned from his obituary, just as he planned. That’s because the well-known Lockport community leader wrote it himself.
Keith, as he preferred to be called, who is posthumously receiving the 2022 Friend of the YWCA Award, wanted to take the burden off his family, so writing his own obituary was among the many things he took care of prior to his death in April of 2021.
While the obituary recounts his nearly two decades of service on the Lockport Board of Education, and 14 years on the Niagara County Legislature, McNall also made sure readers knew what was most important.
After recording the history of his life and his achievements, this is what he wrote about what really mattered:
“…his biggest enjoyment was when he found out the grand kids were coming to spend the night. He developed a loving bond with both of them, his grandson Jacob and granddaughter Madyson.”
McNall’s grandchildren recently attested to his devotion and the impact it had on their lives.
Jacob, 18, an electrical engineering student at Erie Community College, said one of his earliest memories was being dropped off at his grandparents’ house before his school day started at Charles Upson Elementary.
“I loved coming here,” he said during an interview at his grandparents’ home. “Me and my papa would watch ‘Sponge Bob,’ and my nana would make my breakfast.”
Jacob learned about politics going door to door with his grandfather during campaigns for his terms on the Niagara County Legislature, where McNall ended his tenure in 2020 as chairman.
“In a lot of ways he was probably my greatest role model,” Jacob recalled. “He taught me to be honest and stick to what I believe in. He was always there for everybody, whenever anybody needed something, which is for sure very heartwarming. I enjoyed being with him every second.”
Madyson, 10, also loved sleeping over at her grandparents’ house, and recalled doing math problems or playing Tic Tac Toe in the car with her grandfather when they arrived at school early and were waiting for the bell to ring. She also enjoyed going to his legislative office with him and talking with the ladies there. “It made me happy,” she said, adding, “I really loved him.”
Love and ethics went hand in hand for McNall.
His son, Todd, recalled being taught about integrity. “I learned everything from him, about hard work, and dedication. He taught me how to be a good person and how to raise my family.”
“I remember one day, we went outside and he told me to put my hands in the dirt. Then he took a hose and rinsed my hands off and said, ‘You can clean your hands, but you can’t clean your name.’“
Diane McNall, Keith’s widow, remembered being 19 years old the day they met at the Hodge House in Lockport, and him telling a friend, “I’m going to marry that girl.”
The couple were married in 1971 and settled in Lockport, a city Diane said her husband loved living in, noting, “He didn’t like to leave here even to go to dinner.”
But his greatest love was his grandchildren, Diane said.
“He would bring my grandson Jacob lunch every day through his senior year. And, he and my granddaughter Madyson would conspire against me,” she recalled, laughing. “Instead of going to the post office like they said they would, they went to the store to buy candy.”
McNall’s service to the community included 35 years as a volunteer on the board at the Cornerstone Federal Credit Union, and one of this things his son Todd is most proud of is being appointed to fill his father’s seat on that board. “That means a lot to me,” he said.
Todd also followed in his dad’s footsteps at General Motors, where he works in the shipping department at the Tonawanda plant. McNall worked for Harrison Radiator Division for 37 years, retiring in December 2001 as a quality assurance representative.
Throughout his life, McNall won many honors and awards, including being named the Lockport Town and City Republican committees’ “Public Servant of the Year” in 2016, and being recognized as one of Buffalo Business First’s “Power 250,” a listing of Western New York’s most influential people, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Among all those honors, he never forgot those less fortunate, according to Kathleen Granchelli, CEO of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
“Keith, in his capacity as legislative chair, never missed the opportunity to meet the needs of women and children throughout Niagara County, specifically domestic violence victims and the homeless,” she said.
But, it appears McNall’s greatest legacy will be the memories of his family.
“He was a wonderful man,” Diane said. “My heart is broken.”
McNall was supposed to receive the Friend of the YWCA Award in 2020 and was unable to do so due to the pandemic. His award will be presented to his family during the YWCA’s 2022 Tribute To Women on Tuesday.
