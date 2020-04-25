Meal donation program feeds a need

Molinaro's Ristorante has been behind the donation of hundreds of meals in the community as a result of the community purchasing meals to donate.
Owner-operator Mike Molinaro said in mid-March, right around when the COVID-19 pandemic began to accelerate, he started offering a $25 meal package that customers could purchase and his staff would then go about donating. Meals are purchased directly or donations of specific amounts go toward purchasing multiple meals.
"The groups and people have been so appreciative. It's been incredible," Molinaro said.
A meal package contains a family style dinner, for example, rigatoni with meatballs, a quart of homemade sauce, salad and dessert.
Molinaro developed a list of local families in need mostly by consulting with the Lockport Police Department.
As of April 21, approximately 486 meals had been purchased and delivered to surprised recipients.
About 200 of those meals were delivered to front line health workers at Mount St. Mary's, Eastern Niagara, Millard Fillmore Suburban hospitals and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, after WNY Feeds the Front Line enlisted Molinaro's to join in its effort. The organization pays participants to prepare and deliver meals.
