Medina Area Partnership formed to replace MBA

MEDINA — The local business community has formed a new organization to help grow and promote the greater Medina area.
Medina Area Partnership, an official 501c6 organization, will replace Medina Business Association, according to Scott Robinson, acting president of MAP. The partnership will include members from within the village and several outside businesses that have a vested interest in continual progress in the area, such as Takeform and Leonard Oakes Estate Winery.
MBA represented the Medina business community through events, communications and marketing for decades, according to Cindy Robinson (no relation to Scott).
“The Medina Area Partnership will create new ways to promote our area, while continuing successful events like Ale in Autumn and Wine About Winter,” she said.
After serving as president of MBA for 14 years, Cindy Robinson said she is more than willing to step down and spend more time in her store, the English Rose Tea Shoppe.
She explained that MBA had always operated, since its inception, under the umbrella of the Orleans County Chamber of Commerce, and the membership decided it was time to be on their own.
“We have the funds and the manpower to stand on our own,” she said. “This will allow us to apply for grants on our own.”
“MAP aims to expand our focus while continuing to place an emphasis on the growth and success of our downtown business community,” Scott Robinson said. “The leadership, reputation and success of the MBA over several decades has allowed us to graduate into this new organization. There’s a reason the Buffalo News, Step Out Buffalo, Buffalo Spree and countless blogs have written about Medina in recent years. Our small community is a giant in the area, pulling together many voices with a common goal of being better tomorrow than we are today. What we’ve known about Medina for years is no longer a secret to those outside the area.”
The decision to dissolve MBA in favor of a new, independent organization came after several informational presentations to the membership throughout the fall of 2019, leading to a vote by members. Dissolution will allow MAP to take over previous successful events, while continuing to add a focus on the greater Medina area.
Jim Hancock, head of Medina’s Tourism Committee, said he has had conversations with MAP representatives on how they and the Tourism Committee can work together more closely for the betterment of Medina. In the past, MBA and the committee co-sponsored events such as the annual day-long Christmas celebration and visits by the schooner Lois McClure.
“We are all alike. We promote Medina,” Hancock said. “I think MAP may attract more companies located outside the village. It’s good to broaden our scope.”
MAP aims to provide a network for collaboration, education, growth and profitability, Scott Robinson said.
The Chamber of Commerce was also all in favor of MAP’s dissolution, Cindy Robinson added.
“It’s a lot off my shoulders,” she said. “MAP is in good hands.”
Scott Robinson, who owns the Shirt Factory Café with his wife Alex, is an avid promoter of Medina. Cindy Robinson explained that he and Alex are both Medina natives who moved to Washington, D.C, where they met, and after they married, they wanted to come back to their home town. Scott Robinson is also in marketing, which Cindy said will be a definite benefit for MAP.
MAP has already announced continuation of the successful Wine About Winter event, which is scheduled for the first Saturday in February. Tickets can be purchased at www.medinaap.org/events.
