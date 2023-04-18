MEDINA — Orleans Community Health’s Wound Care Center has been recognized by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, as a 2022 Center of Distinction.
To earn the designation, the center achieved “outstanding” clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate of 96%, according to Scott Robinson, OCH director of marketing.
The Wound Care Center opened on the first floor of Medina Memorial Hospital in December 2019, shortly ahead of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center offers specialized wound care for people with diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed after 30 days. Leading-edge treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, bioengineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies,
To achieve Center of Distinction recognition is a tremendous accomplishment, especially for such a young center, according to medical director Dr. Joseph Canzoneri.
“This team has demonstrated its commitment to providing exceptional care to patients. The Center of Distinction award was earned by every member of the team, from the front office to the nurses and providers, and exemplifies a true calling for wound healing,” Canzoneri said.
“Our team is committed to providing patient-focused care and clinical excellence for our patients, the community and to our hospital partners,” program director Lisa Albanese Klein said. “Now, more than ever, it is important to be able to provide wound care treatments that help to keep patients from requiring emergent services.”
“There have been plenty of challenges over the last three years in healthcare,” observed Marc Shurtz, CEO/CIO of Orleans Community Health. “Whether you’re in Medina, Lockport, Middleport or Newfane, bringing sustainable services to the community remains our priority.”
For more information about the Wound Care Center, call 585-798-8176.
