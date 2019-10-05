BUFFALO — A Medina couple have been indictment on drug and gun charges by a federal grand jury in Buffalo.
Anthony Allee, 28, and Tashira Allee, 36, were taken into custody by federal law enforcement agents on charges of maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
In addition, Anthony Allee was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, marijuana, hydrocodone, and cocaine, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. Those charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life.
The pair were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Buffalo before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder. Tashira Allee was released on conditions. Anthony Allee was detained.
Federal prosecutors said a search warrant was executed at the Allee's home on Ridge Road on July 22. Investigators seized 11 firearms, numerous items that had been reported as stolen, marijuana, pills believed to be controlled substances, ammunition, scales, bags, and other evidence, including Tashira Allee's cell phone.
The firearms included a Taurus Judge pistol that had been reported stolen from the Town of Tonawanda.
Investigators also searched a barn located behind the Allee's house and found a safe. Inside the safe, officers recovered prescription pill bottles containing pills, and a loaded Colt .45 ACP pistol.
Also seized from the barn were digital scales with white powder residue, plastic bags, ammunition, an SKS rifle and magazine, a Ruger model 10-22 carbine, and marijuana.
Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge of the Buffalo Field Office Kevin Kelly said the indictment and arrests will make the community safer.
“The dismantling of a drug-trafficking operation and seizure of high-powered weapons have a direct, immediate, and positive impact on the quality of life," Kelly said.
