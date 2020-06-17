MEDINA — In an open letter to the community, Orleans Community Health on Wednesday announced that visitors are still not allowed at Medina Memorial Hospital.
"This restriction is to ensure the continued safety of our nursing home residents, patients and staff," the letter reads.
General visitation restrictions have been in place at MMH since March 13, per federal and state regulations aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Exceptions have been in place all along, however, and will remain in place. "Nursing staff and attending physicians will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, end-of-life situations, etc. on a case-by-case basis," the letter reads.
OCH's letter followed Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's Tuesday declaration that hospitals in New York state can now allow visitors at their discretion — and while following state guidelines including time limits on visits and requiring visitors to wear protective gear.
Radiology, imaging and cardiac services through Orleans Community Health and laboratory services at MMH remain available by appointment only.
Orleans County is part of the Finger Lakes region, where phase 3 of reopening — primarily affecting restaurants and the personal care industry — kicked in late last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.