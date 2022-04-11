Medina Central School's Board of Education voted last week to end its 10-year partnership with the Lyndonville school district for music and athletic programs.
According to Medina district superintendent Mark Kruzynski, MCS is ready to bring school musicals back to its newly renovated auditorium.
Medina and Lyndonville first joined forces for musicals and football during a recession in 2011-2012.
“Lyndonville was looking to participate in football, and Medina had already cut musicals out of the budget,” said Kruzynski, who was high school principal at the time.
The partnership would eventually extend to boys and girls soccer and swimming and, for a time, track. Regarding football, Medina opted out of a three-district co-op involving Lyndonville and Barker in 2020 and Lyndonville hooked up with Barker and Royalton-Hartland under the team name Silverbacks.
The Lyndonville-Medina 2022 spring school musical, "Cinderella," was just presented a few weeks ago in Lyndonville.
Kruzynski said the main reason MCS ended its partnership with Lyndonville is desire to bring musicals back into the district. The MCS auditorium has been fully renovated with a new stage, sound system and lighting.
“It’s been a great relationship all along. The cooperation has been great, but its time to move forward,” Kruzynski said. “We also have a new teacher who is anxious to do musicals.”
The Lyndonville district issued a news release acknowledging Medina's choice on April 8.
“Our collaboration with Medina for athletics and music has been beneficial, and our combined production of ‘Cinderella’ was outstanding,” LCS interim superintendent Sharon Smith said in the release. “Lyndonville has sought potential collaborations with other districts to maximize student opportunities and will explore our options to ensure student activities and extracurricular events are not impacted.”
“We are grateful for the opportunities we had with Medina, not only to be able to field teams, but also for our combined successes, including the 2016 football division championships, the 2019 boys soccer league championships and the 2020 boys soccer sectional co-championship,” LCS athletic director James Zeliff added.
Going forward, Smith said, the Lyndonville district's goal is to maintain the athletic programs and extracurricular activities that are currently in place. The annual musical will proceed with Lyndonville students under the leadership of Jennifer Trupo, Kelly Follman, Eric Villalta and Dan Dragula.
In addition, LCS has started looking at numbers of athletes and potential partnerships.
“At this time, we plan to field our own boys’ soccer team, and we are currently in discussion with Barker CSD for a combined girls’ soccer program,” Zeliff said. “We will announce plans as they are finalized and keep all stakeholders in the loop.”
