EDITOR'S NOTE: This report has been updated to reflect more accurately Catholic Health's plan to transition Eastern Niagara Hospital to the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital. ENH remains open and fully functioning while the new hospital is developed.
MEDINA — The planned replacement of Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport presents growth opportunities for Medina Memorial Hospital, according to CEO Marc Shurtz.
Shurtz identified the opportunities in a May 10 speech to members of the MMH Association of Twigs on the occasion of their annual banquet. He and Orleans Community Health Foundation director Heather Smith highlighted the hospital's achievements during the past year and improvements in the works in the near future.
“The culture inside the hospital is shifting. The hospital has shrunk for a lot of years, but now we are working on growth,” Shurtz said.
The coming dissolution of Eastern Niagara Health System, as Catholic Health opens the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital in the town of Lockport by late 2023, poses one such opportunity for MMH.
“We will now be the closest by mileage and time for EMS responders from Barker and Newfane," Shurtz said. "Our focus now is to be ready for this growth.”
Shurtz said MMH has already seen Lockport-based care providers sending patients to Medina for lab work and tests. MMH has had a daily census of about eight patients per day, with a goal to expand to 18 to 20 a day.
“The sky’s the limit for us,” Shurtz said.
MMH already opened a Wound Care Center a year ago, whose operator has one of the highest healing rates in the nation.
And the health care system is taking steps to bring cardiology back to the Medina area, starting in June or July.
Shurtz said Medina surgeon Joseph Misiti has donated his practice to the hospital and the plan is to expand general surgery with the addition of surgeons including Dr. Anthony DiBenedetto.
Two empty wings on the south side of the hospital will be turned into a patient waiting area, as part of the hospital’s $350,000 improvement project, Shurtz said.
‘We are excited to get Medina Memorial Hospital back to growing again,” he said.
Smith, the OCHF director, ticked off a list of projects the foundation is pursuing in the effort to fundraise for the improvement project. Some of the money will be raised from a golf tournament, Treasure Island and a mega drawing, she said.
Capital improvements include $10,000 for privacy walls for the registration area, $8,000 for a new oven in dietary, $40,000 for new signage for the hospital and dialysis centers in Medina and Batavia, three new patient care beds at a cost of $10,000 each, and a bariatric bed at a cost of $25,000. The Pharmacy Department is in need of a new monitor system for temperature control, new cabinetry (which it hasn't had since the 1960s) and new windows, all at a cost of $95,000. The hospital also needs new IV pumps, for which a grant is being sought, Smith said.
As was customary for the MMH Association of Twigs when it was fully operational, the membership voted during the annual banquet to make a donation to the hospital. They chose to donate $8,000 for the new oven in dietary, as that is something that would benefit both patients and employees.
