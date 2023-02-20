MEDINA — Family, friends and the community have paid tribute to a lifelong resident whose legacy will live on.
Art Hill, 78, died in Florida on Jan. 26, from injuries he sustained in a fall one day earlier.
Hundreds paid their respects and shared memories at the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company hall this past Saturday, after which 12 trucks from the fleet of Art Hill Excavating formed a parade along Main Street, en route to burial in Millville Cemetery. In the parade were dump trucks, a slinger truck, a mini excavator and several tractor trailers, with longtime employee Donny Grabowski driving the fleet’s No. 36.
“He was an amazing man,” Hill's daughter Jennifer Hill-Young said. “My brother and I were so lucky to have him. He was a firm boss and a true leader. He wanted to teach us and instilled his knowledge in everyone.”
Hill loved sports and he loved to build. He died doing what he loved. He was building a dock for jet skis at his winter home in Florida and had gone to the lumberyard for materials. With his arms full, he tripped and fell, hitting his head on the pavement. He died the next day.
A son of the late Hugh and Frances Hill, Hill grew up in Knowlesville. He graduated from Medina High School in 1962 and went to work for Phinney Tool and Die. He became a partner in Ridge Sand and Gravel, then, in 1977, decided to go on his own and founded Art Hill Excavating.
Hill was known for his love of cars, and he raced at Lancaster Speedway. He owned various stock cars locally and throughout the U.S. Northeast.
Through Art Hill Excavating, Hill was known throughout Western New York. He loved to create and help others, and over the course of his 60-year career, he earned a reputation as one of the best heavy equipment operators in the business.
Shortly after starting his own business, Hill asked Allan Kropf to fly him to New Jersey to pick up a dump truck he had bought. That started a lifelong acquaintance.
“There wasn’t a finer man than Art Hill,” Kropf said. “To this day, whenever we met, we laughed about that trip. I always knew when I did business with Art, I was getting a fair deal.”
Hill was a father figure to many of his employees, some of whom have brothers or a child working for the company. According to his daughter, Hill shared his knowledge of construction with all of them.
Hill-Young had worked for her dad for three years when he decided to “retire” and turn the business over to her. She has now been president of the company for 12 years, but her dad often called or stopped in, and was there when she needed help.
Hill's son Jerry resides in Virginia and sells technologies to the federal government.
Later in life, Hill married Marcia Hamilton and together they enjoyed cruising abroad, racing, cars, activities on the lake, traveling the country, movies and spending time together.
Hill also is survived by four grandchildren, two stepsons and several step-grandchildren.
