MEDINA — Disposing of American flags by burning them has been a tradition of Scouts and veterans here for nearly three decades.
On Flag Day, Scouts from Pack 28 and Troop 28 at United Methodist Church and Pack 35 and Troop 35 from St. Mary’s Church met with veterans from Butts-Clark American Legion Post at Medina Conservation Club to conduct their annual flag burning ceremony.
The scouts and veterans have been celebrating Flag Day together for 27 years by properly disposing of American flags that are no longer serviceable, according to Frank Berger, a veteran and past Boy Scout executive.
Scoutmaster Tim Miller explained the ceremonial burning.
“These (flags) served as a reminder of our nation and those who served us well,” he said.
In the past, flag burning ceremonies were also conducted at the Scout cabin on Schoolhouse No. 10 Road, but the area did not have accessible parking, so a decision was made to not have the ceremony there this year, Berger said.
Used flags are collected throughout the year at various locations in the area, including the American Legion and VFW post halls, and brought to the annual flag burning ceremony, which begins with a reading on the proper disposal of the flag.
Burning is the only proper way to dispose of an American flag that is no longer suitable to be flown.
