GASPORT — A Medina man died early Wednesday after his car overturned on Orangeport Road.
Emory R. Seefeldt, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Seefeldt's vehicle overturned in the east ditch line of Orangeport Road near Berner Parkway. Responding deputies found him under the vehicle.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit was still looking into the case on Thursday.
