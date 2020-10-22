For the 40th consecutive year, The Western New York Independent Living family of agencies is hosting Meet the Candidate Days to give voters with and without disabilities an opportunity to hear from, and ask questions of, candidates for public offices. This year the forums are virtual; they'll take place via the agency's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL.
A forum featuring area candidates for state and federal offices will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A forum featuring candidates for local offices in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 30.
For those without internet access who want to listen to a forum, call 1-425-436-6200 (the access code is 595227).
