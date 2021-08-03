Jason Gough and Mark Miller hosted Game Jam at at Casual Dragon Games on Walnut Street over the weekend.
With the assistance of published game makers Gough, the owner of Casual Dragon, and Miller, the founder of Ichiban Games, participants of all ages dreamt up their own board and video games, bringing them to life over the course of three days.
On Friday night the theme “alchemy” was selected, followed by a mass brainstorming session that resulted in a dispersion of teams and solo creators, based on their visions and goals.
“Some people went solo, some people float around and want to help every group.” Miller said, citing Phil Lowrey as an example of a floater.
Lowrey plays the violin, providing background music for video games. When this correspondent dropped in on the jam Saturday morning, Lowrey was practicing Pirates of the Caribbean music. Also proficient in coding in C# with the game engine Unity, he has participated in other game jams in Buffalo.
“Even if you’ve never made a game before or don’t think you have any skills for making games, this is your chance to learn on the job," Lowrey said. "It’s fun, you can learn as you go.”
Michelle Petilli, who went solo on board game creation, made the focus of her first game collecting all of the elements scattered on her board. She incorporated potion bottles and action cards. Basic prototype materials were provided. On Saturday morning, Petilli played her game with Miller to test it out and make improvements.
William Lee, one of the experienced solo video game creators, has created games on his own and also participated in a Game Jam in Buffalo. On Saturday morning he was designing the witches for his new game.
“I’m making a role playing game about being a witch, chasing down monsters and taking potions,” he said.
Sharon Stack, who works for Casual Dragon Games, used her art skills and coding knowledge, specifically in javascript, to assist participants throughout the weekend. Stack attends the University at Buffalo, where she majors in fine arts, and is earning a video game development certificate.
There were 11 participants signed in on Friday night and more anticipated as the weekend continued. On Sunday night the designers presented their projects. These presentations weren’t made with the goal of naming winners, but rather to show how everyone interpreted the theme and created their games off the idea.
“What makes good games is feedback,” Miller said.
This focus on feedback inspired Miller and Gough to plan another gaming event at Casual Dragon, "Play Test Play Fest," slated for Nov. 20.
“They can start here with creating the games and then continue on with their creative notions and bring them back here for this (Play Test Play Fest) event to have a bunch of people play testing it," Gough said. "This can also get the word out about their games.”
Miller and Gough are hoping to help those in the gaming community figure out what works for them and what doesn’t. Check out the Casual Dragon Games Facebook Page for more information on Play Test Play Fest as November approaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.