Ashlene Jarmusz, Max Maio and Nicole Terrana are the newest Lockport Police Department hires.
Chief Steve Abbott said the three are, "energetic and enthusiastic."
"They all seem drawn to community policing and community engagement," Abbott said, also noting two more police candidates will be taking their agility tests in mid-October.
These three, however, will start their on-the-job-training in February followed by an official graduation at Niagara County Community College in March. Until then, they’ll continue to attend the police academy.
It's no easy task, according to Maio.
“The academy … the first week was very stressful, it was loud and a lot of things were thrown at you in the first week,” he said. “Just a bunch of small things that you have to remember and I can definitely see how it could correspond to the job, and I know why they’re doing what they’re doing.
“Every day there I’m getting more and more understanding of what they’re trying to do there.”
What they do there includes being in class by 7:30 a.m., something hard when the commute is factored in. Then it's physical training: 5-mile runs, push-ups, sit-ups and other activities including boxing. Maio said, sporting a black eye, that there is also a focus on, "mental toughness."
“It was nothing you could really prepare for,” added Jarmusz. “It was an ‘in the moment’ thing so you just had to roll with the punches.”
The three new hires are all in their 20s and from Western New York, but have different goals.
Maio, 22, of Lewiston, intends to get into specialized training once he has the opportunity, including being a part of the SWAT team. His older brother, a veteran, is a detective in Niagara Falls. Maio credits him for inspiring him to get into the field of law enforcement.
Terrana, 27, of Niagara Falls, is interested in eventually becoming a detective.
“I definitely have a long way to go before I can get to that point,” Terrana said. “But just the investigative process of it all is interesting to me.”
Terrana also worked for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher. She said she's fielded calls from the City of Lockport and has a feel of how things work here.
"I wanted to work for the city," she said. "I used to work for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office – as a dispatcher – not as a deputy. I got familiar with Lockport, because I answered some calls from the city. Some people called from cell phones (which the city dispatch doesn't take)."
Jarmusz, 24, of Alden, is drawn to working in the K-9 unit. Both her brothers work as State Park Police. She was studying dietetics at Erie Community College before working in armed security.
“That got me more intrigued with law enforcement,” she said. “I wanted to help people, but not that side, in nursing homes and hospitals.”
All three of them want to be good role-models and bring the public around to trusting them and their fellow police officers.
“I’d like to be a good example for people in general and future police officers,” Maio said. “I would really like to change the view on how the community sees the police. We’re there to help them and I think they should really understand.”
“I just want to change people’s views on police officers, like we’re the good guys, not the bad guys,” Jarmusz said.
In the end, what drives police to be police? Maio said he feels like it’s his role in life.
“It’s always intriguing when a situation is happening,” he said. “I always enjoy finding out what’s going on and being hands-on in a situation.”
For Terrana and Jarmusz, it’s even more simple.
“I like helping others, that’s why I got into this,” Jarmusz said. “To help others in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.