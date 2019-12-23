Melodie Baker drops out of still-uncalled NY-27 race

Nate McMurray will likely be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Representative, 27th Congressional District, as Melodie Baker withdrew from competition for the party's nomination in the still-to-be-called special election to fill the seat vacated by Chris Collins.
Baker, the director of education for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, released a statement late Dec. 20 announcing her departure from the race.
"I am beyond grateful for all of the support and encouragement I have received from residents throughout (the) district and beyond. It has been an honor and a privilege to have met so many wonderful people through the process of exploring a run for Congress and I’m excited for the friendships that have been formed with Democratic leaders, community activists and members of the Labor movement," Baker said. "For me, this year will not be the time for a campaign for Congress."
Baker further added that she will not run a campaign in New York State Senate District 61, now represented by Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, who is not running for reelection next year.
Democratic committees in several counties in the 27th Congressional District already endorsed McMurray, but the Erie County Democratic Committee, which has the largest weighted vote, has still not endorsed him.
On the Republican side, a contest has brewed among numerous hopefuls for the GOP nomination, some announced and some not. Currently announced candidates include state senators Rob Ortt and Chris Jacobs and family law attorney Beth Parlato.
Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has not formally announced his candidacy, but he has been conducting himself like a candidate. On Oct. 30, he visited Washington, D.C., to meet with prominent conservative U.S. Representatives Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, and Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, and solicit support for his candidacy, according to Investigative Post.
The Niagara County Republican Committee's executive committee has not endorsed anyone yet, county GOP chair Rich Andres said on Monday. The committee's endorsement is dependent upon when a special election is called, he added.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has the ability to call a special election to fill the seat temporarily and has indicated his preference for such an election in April, coinciding with the Democratic presidential primary election in New York. State GOP Chair Nicholas Langworthy is suing to force Cuomo to call a special election sooner.
Regardless when or whether a special election is held, the 27th district seat will be up for election again in November.
