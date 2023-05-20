Local veterans organizations will conduct wreath laying ceremonies at each official veterans monument in the City of Lockport on the Sunday before Memorial Day.
A procession will gather at 8 a.m. May 28 at the Navy Marine Club, 37 Park Ave., and depart at 8:15 a.m to visit each monument and conduct a brief wreath laying ceremony. The schedule is:
— 8:25 a.m., St. Patrick’s Cemetery, flagpole (Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2535).
— 8:35 a.m., Glenwood Cemetery, circle in the new section (VFW).
— 8:45 a.m., Outwater Park, monument (American Legion, B. Leo Dolan Post 410).
— 9 a.m., Ida Fritz Park, monument (Navy Ship 110).
— 9:15 a.m., Grossi Park, flagpole (Marine Corps League).
— 9:30 a.m., Summit Park, monument (Legion Post 410).
— 9:45 a.m., Altro Park, flagpole (Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 268).
— 10 a.m., Veterans Park, flagpole (VFW) and Soldiers & Sailors Monument (POW-VVA).
— 11 a.m., Cold Springs Cemetery (Commanders and Officer of the Day Dave Likus).
