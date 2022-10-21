The Gasport Beautification Committee (GBC) is making gains in its fundraising goal for construction of a music pavilion in Royalton Ravine Park. The committee was awarded $10,000 by the Niagara County Legislature this week.
The 30-by-60-foot pavilion is to be located at the southern end of the park accessed from Gasport Road. It'll be the first such venue in the town of Royalton and the largest project ever undertaken by the beautification committee.
Royalton Ravine Park is a Niagara County park and "big improvements" were already being planned there when GBC floated its pavilion proposal, according to member Jennifer Bieber. The county has offered to clear the land where the pavilion will be raised and cover the costs of concrete and electric cabling.
"This actually came at a good time to put this kind of upgrade in, so (the county is) helping to facilitate this whole process," Bieber said.
A music pavilion surfaced as a beautification project after GBC received donations in memory of members Debbie Babcock, who died in December 2020, and Linda Drum, who died in August 2021. The committee also received donations in memory of Bieber's husband, Jesse Bieber, Royalton town historian, who died earlier this year.
“The people we lost in the past few years were very community minded, and were well respected and loved individuals. It’s like the whole community is coming together to do something in their memory," Bieber said.
The projected cost to build the music pavilion is about $180,000. Local residents, businesses and the Royalton Historical Society are raising money for it as well, Bieber said. The committee's hope is that construction can begin sometime in 2023.
“We’re working in conjunction with the county for something that (the town of Royalton) doesn’t already have, and would be something wonderful to have,” Bieber said. “There’s so many components and different people working together to make it happen. It’s something very positive to come out of something that was so sad."
Donations (cash or check) can be mailed to Gasport Beautification Committee, 8776 Rochester Road, Gasport, NY 14067, or dropped off directly at Drum Oil, which is at the same address.
