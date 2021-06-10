  Memorial tattoos: An artist's way of giving back

NEWFANE — Cyle Hoffman is an artist and his field is tattooing. It’s a rewarding business, but sometimes it can be overwhelming.
“You get writer’s block, I get artist's block,” Hoffman said.
At his shop, Dr. Igor's Creation, there are weeks where Hoffman has back-to-back appointments and he's designing tattoos to wrap around arms, legs and whole bodies. He loves the work, but admits he’s up at 3 a.m. some days trying to get a drawing right.
But more than being an artist, it’s about being a person who gives back that drives Hoffman.
To that point, he has decided to give memorial tattoos to victims of tragedy, at no charge.
Jennifer Woods lost her daughter, Mackenzie, in November of 2020. As reported in the Union-Sun & Journal and other local news outlets, 11-year-old Mackenzie was walking with friends along Rapids Road in Lockport when three of them were struck by a vehicle. Mackenzie was rushed to the hospital and did not make it.
Woods said she walked into Hoffman’s shop with her surviving oldest daughter to get matching tattoos and was not expecting to receive anything.
“We were calling around and (Hoffman) had openings, so it was, ‘OK, let’s go!’” Woods said. “Then we were talking about Mackenzie, and what kind of tattoo I should get for her, and then he said he’d do it for free.”
Mackenzie loved horses, so Woods had one added one to an existing heartbeat tattoo, along with Mackenzie’s name.
For Woods, the tattoo renewed her faith in the community, which is also healing.
She recalls seeing Mackenzie's friends at Christmas time and taking them shopping.
“They needed to be able to have a good time with each other, because it’s hard for kids to deal with what happened,” Woods said. “We also took them to the farm where Mackenzie took horseback lessons.”
Mackenzie, who was an organ donor, was honored as the “Hero of the Month” for April through the ConnectLife Foundation.
“She has helped three people so far,” Woods said, adding that she intends to talk to groups about pediatric organ donation despite her fear of public speaking.
“I can hear her right now being so excited because she’s famous,” Woods said.
Hoffman said he's happy to do memorial tattoos, having found that giving back is more rewarding than taking compensation for his work.
“Not a lot of shops would do that and I understand,” he said. “It’s expensive, the dyes are expensive, but if you look at it in a positive light, you’re making somebody else that’s grieving feel better about something, because it’s something they’ll have on them forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.