Men caught spearing salmon in Eighteen Mile Creek

A group of four men reportedly spearing salmon illegally in Eighteen Mile Creek were charged by Department of Environmental Conservation officers on Oct. 18 in Newfane.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 18, DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement dispatch received a complaint about four men in Eighteen Mile Creek spearing and netting salmon.
The caller reported that two of the men scared the salmon while the other two men speared the fish. The caller shared a description of the poachers and waited for responding units.
The responding environmental conservation officers contacted the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for assistance while responding to the scene. When deputies arrived, one of the men was spotted bringing salmon and a spear to a vehicle. The group of men were detained by deputies until the environmental conservation officer arrived.
The unnamed suspects face charges of fishing without a valid license, taking fish by means other than angling, illegal possession of spear on closed waters, fishing a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise, and disturbing of waters with intent to drive fish.
