'Men of Steel' talk slated for Saturday    

Dr. Louis A. Rosati will discuss his book Men of Steel and will be available to sign copies at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rosati’s memoir is about the former Simonds Saw and Steel Company in Lockport. He tells the story of the steel mill through personal accounts and interviews with retired steelworkers, examining the rise and fall of the steel industry and the effects that Simonds had on the people of Lockport.
Rosati says he would love to speak with former Simonds employees.
Rosati was born and raised in Lockport and attended Lockport public schools. He's a graduate of the University of Buffalo (1962) and Upstate Medical Center at Syracuse (1966) who did his residency in pathology at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor and then served in the Navy at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
Rosati practiced pathology for 37 years in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where he was a co-founder of Clin-Path Associates and Sonora Laboratory Sciences (Sonora-Quest). Now retired, he resides in Mesa, Ariz., with his wife Rosalie, his LHS class of '58 sweetheart of more than 55 years.
Rosati's publications include pathology articles and book chapters in peer-reviewed medical literature, as well as a creative memoir, My Winning Season, which traces the summer of 1954, when he was growing up and playing baseball in Lockport.
Copies of Men of Steel will be available to purchase during Rosati's talk. For more information, call 434-7433.
