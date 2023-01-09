BUFFALO — The New York Attorney General's Office will host a public hearing next week on access to mental health care in Western New York. Attorney General Letitia James is gathering testimony about any problems people encounter as they try to access mental health services, to inform possible legislative and enforcement solutions.
Members of the public, advocacy groups and healthcare providers are encouraged to testify.
The hearing is slated for 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Mason O. Damon auditorium, 1 Lafayette Square.
Those who wish to provide oral testimony must submit their comments in writing ahead of time, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, at https://ag.ny.gov/mental-health-hearing. Written submissions will be accepted through Jan. 18.
“New York is battling a mental health crisis in every town, in every county, and in every region," James said in a release about the hearing. "Hearing from those with first-hand experience navigating our mental health care systems will better inform recommended solutions for New Yorkers in need.”
The hearing will be viewable via livestream at https://ag.ny.gov/livestream.
