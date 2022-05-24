Mercy Flight was the lone respondent to the city’s call for bids for ambulance services.
The company gave three options to the city.
For $454,000 a year, Mercy Flight offered to respond to medical calls within the city with two Advanced Life Saving (ALS) ambulances. Another option was one ALS ambulance and a Basic Life Saving (BLS) ambulance, and a third option was for one ambulance.
The bid was received May 2 after Mercy Flight asked the city to wait for its proposal following a helicopter crash in Elba.
Currently, Twin City Ambulance responds to calls within the city without a contract.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said that the third option didn’t meet the city’s needs and the second option was also a considerable amount to spend, but did not say the city would accept any offer from Mercy Flight.
“My response is in draft form,” Roman said. “I am waiting for feedback from the Ambulance Committee.”
The Ambulance Committee had originally put out for bids in March to find out what the playing field was for the city. Roman had said that the current system was not working for Twin City Ambulance.
Another member of the committee, Kevin Watier said if any ambulance company responds and were willing to contract, then the problem is solved, but otherwise it would provide the needed data to decide whether the city itself should reinstitute its own ambulance service.
The Lockport Fire Department has procured two ambulances, as well as a “fly car” to respond to emergency medical calls, but does not transport patients to any hospitals.
That has been the case since 2014 when several positions were cut from LFD because of the city’s financial situation. Since then, more positions have been added to the fire department and many have been filled with trained paramedics.
A public meeting on the issue will take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 during the Mayor’s Update at the beginning of the Common Council meeting. Roman said Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County Department of Emergency Services director, and a representative from Twin City would also be at this meeting to answer questions about the situation with the city and the ambulance services being provided by third-party ambulance companies.
Roman said she wants to be as transparent as possible, so while this public meeting is not necessary for her to update the Common Council of Mercy Flight’s bid, she has decided to use the time at the meeting to update residents.
“I want to make sure the public is aware of the process,” she said. “I take the health and safety of the community very seriously and do not play politics with it.”
