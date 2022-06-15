Olcott is welcoming back the lakeside celebration of Mermaid Day on Saturday. The event’s organizer Christine Kelemen is eager for this year’s festival due to the parade returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic.
“It’s a really great day for the community to get together and do something a little different,” said Kelemen.
Kelemen runs The Boho Siren shop at the Lakeview Village Shoppes, and has been the organizer of Mermaid Day for five years.
The festival is particularly known for guests to come dressed in nautical themed costumes and funny hats. Kelemen has even described some of the costumes from previous years as being “movie quality.”
“People get really into their costumes, so I want to see more creativity than ever,” Kelemen said.
Events at this year’s Mermaid Day will include a seashell hunt, a costume contest, and a "children’s funzone" where kids will be able to dance, play with hula-hoops, and blow bubbles.
“I absolutely love how happy people are here,” Kelemen said. “They’ve put a lot of time and thought into their costumes and their floats, and it’s just such a good feeling on the boardwalk. It’s something I look forward to every year.”
The festival at the Olcott boardwalk is Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The parade will begin at the lighthouse on Ontario Street at 1 p.m.
