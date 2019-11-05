featured Michelle Roman reelected mayor of Lockport Staff reports 6 hrs ago Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman thanks her supporters on Tuesday night. Republican mayoral candidate David Wohleben called Mayor Michelle Roman to congratulate her on winning the election, Roman announced Tuesday night. With just over 30 percent of the vote, the results had Roman at 2,350 and Wohleben had1,851. Tags David Wohleben Michelle Roman Politics Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries KROLIKOWSKI, Margaret Jul 13, 1958 - Oct 29, 2019 BROWN, Lois Dec 20, 1934 - Nov 1, 2019 SMIST, Rhonda Jul 2, 1957 - Nov 3, 2019 REALE, Felix Oct 11, 1926 - Nov 4, 2019 MOORE, Robert Sep 18, 1932 - Nov 3, 2019 Today's E-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLockport mom opens new bookstore for younger readersWilson punches ticket to New EraSHULTZ: Mayoral campaign gets dirtySteven Abbott selected as new police chiefFlorida real estate fund buys Bewley BuildingToland taking on VanDeMark in 4th Ward race80-year-old man gets probation for sex crimeStorm recovery work continues across Niagara CountyRobocalls targeting Roman called into questionThree-way race for two council seats in Newfane Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
