Michelle Roman talks past, present and future

After her convincing win in the Nov. 5 general election, Mayor Michelle Roman will be the first Democratic mayor to serve a full term of office since Thomas Sullivan was voted out in 2003.
Roman become mayor Jan. 1 after defeating Keith McNall, Niagara County legislator and legislature chairman, in a November 2018 special election called to fill the remainder of Anne McCaffrey's four-year term of office. In the special election, Roman earned just over 50% of the votes cast (3,327) to McNall's 44% (2,916).
According to unofficial 2019 election results, Roman secured 56% of votes cast in the mayoral contest (2,501, downing Republican challenger David Wohleben, 4th Ward alderman and past acting mayor. Wohleben got 44% of the vote (1,937).
Roman is a special education teacher employed by Holley Central School District.
She ran for mayor last year on a platform of increasing transparency and direct citizen involvement in city government and establishing better relations with city employees. Since January, she hosted several public forums, reestablished the anti-discrimination Human Relations Commission and formed a Citizens Advisory Committee to gauge public interest in amending the city charter.
As she's heading into full mayoralty in 2020, Roman recently sat with a Union-Sun & Journal reporter to talk about her victory and her plans as the city's chief executive.
• • •
What are your thoughts on winning a full four-year term?
Michelle Roman: I'm excited to be able to have four years to really work on some things to move the city forward in some areas. And I was honored that people noticed the things that I've tried to accomplish and have accomplished in the 10 months. And I think that's partly why they are giving me another chance to continue.
• • •
In this election, you ended up winning with a higher percentage of votes than the last election. Why do you think that is?
Roman: Like I said, I just think people were able to see that I'm committed to doing what I said I would do and representing them. And they want to see that moving forward.
• • •
Now that you've been given a full term is there anything that you would like to do differently?
Roman: Well, I'm going to continue with the open office hours and the Citizens Advisory Board, and the Human Relations Commission is going to be developing where they are going and training and all that stuff ... I would really like to get a look at our zoning (regulations) and, like I said at the debate, look at form-based zoning, green code type thing, like they are doing in other municipalities. Looking into where we can do shared services, those kinds of things. And really doing some impactful things in our parks and with our youth programs.
• • •
With you working in Holley, how have you been able to kind of juggle effectively two jobs, and is there anything you'd like to do differently?
Roman: I think it's been going OK. I have a good assistant that helps keep things flowing in the office, and I utilize my time efficiently. And any days off that I have off from school, I'm here. And on my commutes, I do phone conferencing ... I do stuff during my lunch and into the evenings. It's worked so far, so I don't have any real concerns for that.
• • •
What is the status of the debate over the 911 dispatch consolidation?
Roman: Dave Haylett and I presented (Hickory Club, the Lockport police officers' union) with a potential memorandum of understanding or agreement, and they were supposed to be sharing that with their membership. They haven't come back to us with what they've thought of that.
• • •
To clarify, when exactly was this MOU or MOA presented?
Roman: I can't remember the exact date. A few weeks ago. I don't know about the exact date. I don't want to misspeak on that.
• • •
What is the status of the union agreements with CSEA and AFSCME?
Roman: Both unions have voted on them with their members and they both passed with their unions. Our corporation counsel is now going to present them to the Common Council, and the comptroller looked at them and they said the current budget that has been proposed is reasonable and has reasonable things. It has a higher fund balance than necessary, and they would like us to put the impact of the contracts in there. And so that's what we're working on right now.
• • •
What is the expected financial impact of these agreements?
Roman: They always say they want contracts to be net zero, but that never happens in the first year. It's usually over the course of a contract that it ends up being that way. So, there is some increase, obviously, to their pay and there is some other things, but it's not significant, if you look at it by time frame. Because they have been without any raises or active contracts, through the Taylor Law, they have been following the previous contracts since 2012.
By the time, if these are ratified through the Common Council, it would be eight years without a contract. So, one of them it turns out to 0.5% a year increase from 2012 to 2020 and one of them, I think, is 0.75% a year. So, they're significantly under 1% a year (and in) most places the cost of living adjustments are usually more than that. I want to make sure I'm giving the right number, so I don't want to give an exact number. But, I know that it's workable. That we could work this out with the budget and the fund balance, that's happening.
• • •
How do you plan to work with the Republican council majority?
Roman: Well, I know that if you present ideas that are good and beneficial to the community, then we usually work things out. I don't think it matters what party. I've been working with Kelly VanDeMark on some stuff for the parks since last December. So, I know we have a good working relationship and I have not met Luke Kantor yet, which I need to do. But, I hear good things about him, and Rick (Abbott) and me were working fine until it got close to election time. I think we both said the election is over and it's time to move forward. Ellen Schratz has always been a community activist ... Hopefully we can find ways to compromise and do what needs to be done.
• • •
Finance Director Scott Schrader was given a one-year contract right before you came into office. Do you have any plans on what to do with him?
Roman: I don't want to comment on that.
